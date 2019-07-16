BOISE, Idaho — Dan Meyer passed away unexpectedly from a stroke in Boise, Idaho, on July 15 while doing one of the things he loved most, playing tennis with his wife, Flori. In 1965 Vern Meyer was building a motorhome for his eight children in Granger, Iowa, when his wife, Thelma, let him know he’d need to make room for one more. Dan was born into a loving and hardworking family on April 19, 1965, the youngest of nine, and was included in many family trips in their homemade motorhome. He spent his formative years riding his bike to Beaver Creek with his brothers to catch catfish on diddy poles, mowing lawns and honing his skills as the family comedian. Dan’s family attended Granger Assumption Parish, where Dan received his sacraments. Dan attended Dowling High School in Des Moines, Iowa, where he developed into a star basketball player and athlete. It was during this time he started the Meyer tradition of losing in the state championship basketball game, which he graciously passed on to his sons. Using his talents he was able to play college basketball at Simpson College, during which time he joined the Army.
While in the Army, Dan learned to fly helicopters and a passion for aviation bloomed. He also developed lifelong friendships, and as one friend from this time put it, ‘we flew all day and drank all night.’ Recognizing that he wanted to turn aviation into a career, Dan began to take fixed-wing flying lessons from a local instructor named Jim Taylor. Jim generously traded Dan flight lessons for beer, and Dan was able to get all of his fixed wing pilot ratings. Dan eventually landed a job at Rocky Mountain Airways. One day while flying out of Denver, Dan spotted a 19 year old fellow pilot, turned and asked his Captain, ‘Who brought the high school cheerleader?’ Dan had spotted his future wife, Flori Blain. Their love and romance was a whirlwind, and Dan soon asked Flori’s dad, Gerhart, for her hand in marriage. Gerhart soon took Dan to the Muzzle Loader Cafe, where he had his favorite pawnbroker Hardy show Dan some diamonds to choose from. Dan and Flori were married on June 19th, 1993. Over the coming years, Dan and Flori had four children; Daniel (24), Dillon (22), Blayne (18) and Marin(13). Dan was hired by American Airlines in 1992, and created a network of friends.
Dan enjoyed teaching people to fly (especially his children) and had an affinity for adventure. He loved being in the outdoors, and traveling the world with his family. His humor and ability to make others laugh is unrivaled. Universally, Dan’s friends and family recognize his exceptional abilities and efforts as a father as his hallmark quality. Dan’s profound love for his children and his wife Flori, was reflected in every aspect of his life, and all have been remembering the tender care that he offered, always putting their needs above his own. He especially enjoyed watching his children playing sports. Dan had a singular ability to share in his family’s triumphs and disasters, and excelled at being a comforter and an encourager. This was not only true for his immediate family, but also his extended family and friends. While reflecting on his life, we recognized how many of us, and how frequently he would be the one we called for guidance, and wondered why he didn’t start charging us by the hour. He was a bright light in all our lives, and will be sorely missed.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Vern; nephews, Bart and AJ. Dan is survived by his wife, Flori; children, Daniel, Dillon, Blayne and Marin; mother, Thelma; brothers and sisters, Tom (Michelle), Tim (Terri), Monica (Dave), Maria (Pat), Theresa (Roger), Jane (Tracy), Joe (Susan) and Pat (Jackie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Vigil will be held at Blain family hangar (6309 Jellison Rd.) on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Billings, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dan’s name to the AJ Blain Foundation at ajblainfoundation.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
