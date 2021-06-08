Dan Schutz

Change of address! Dan slipped the surly bonds of Earth and rose on eagle's wings to his new home in Heaven.

Dan was born on April 19, 1964 in Fargo, ND. His parents are Jerry and Mary (Fosteson) Schutz, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was the youngest of four boys and attended St. Anthony's grade school and graduated from the Anne Carlson School in Jamestown, ND. Dan took some college courses in Billings, MT where he lived most of is adult life before moving back to Fargo in 2015.

Dan rarely complained that he was paralyzed from the waist down. That was just part of who he was. His three brothers never allowed him to be spoiled and they were great at including him in their activities.

While at the Anne Carlson School, Dan played basketball for four years. He also entered competitions in the Handicap Olympics where he took fourth in the nation in bench pressing in Urbana, IL; second in Marshall, MN; and third in Seattle, WA. Weighing 108 lbs, he pressed 235 lbs. Sports were a love of his. He played wheelchair basketball again when he moved to Billings. His teammates said he was the fastest wheelchair player they had seen.