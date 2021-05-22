Tired of reading obituaries detailing someone's courageous battle with death, Dan Wolfe wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders, and causing a ruckus for nearly five decades. He enjoyed motorcycles, guns, and rock 'n roll until the day he died.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St W, Billings MT. The service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. For a complete obituary, please visit https://www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
