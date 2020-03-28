Dana Bryant Adams

Dana Bryant 'Dan' Adams was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Billings to Edgar Malcolm Adams, Jr. and Faith Elizabeth Reynolds Adams. He died March 15, 2020, at home in Neuss, Germany, after a long illness.

Dan grew up on the Adams family cattle ranch in Golden Valley County, Montana. After attending rural Cherry Creek School for 7 grades, he continued his schooling in Billings, graduating from Billings Senior High School in 1967. In 1971 Dan earned a B.A. in English from Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota. Having obtained his teaching credentials, he taught elementary school in Seattle for a decade, after which he took posts in Tarsus and then Izmir, Turkey, teaching ESL and other subjects. While in Izmir, he met Verena Passig, who became his partner and then wife for twenty years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After Turkey, Dan and Verena lived and taught in a number of cities in Germany, Verena's native country, and in some other countries, for example, Singapore and Russia. They settled in Duesseldorf. During the last years of his career Dan taught English to adults in the Volkshochschule in Neuss, a smaller city across the Rhine River from Duesseldorf. In Neuss Dan developed a large warm circle of friends who were mostly his former students. Dan returned to the U.S.A. annually to visit family. An operation to replace a heart valve in 2003 began an era of health challenges, which lasted the remainder of his life.