Dane Robert Russell, beloved son of Judy Klaboe Russell and Ray Russell, passed from this life July 11th, 2022 at his home in Billings. A celebration of life, open-house style, will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 2pm-5pm in the Maddison Room of the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, Billings, MT. Please bring a smile and a "Daneism" to share. We Hope to meet his many buds and dudes at long last.