Dane Robert Russell, 34 of Billings, passed away at home on July 11. Dane was born in Butte, MT to Ray Russell and Jude (Klaboe) Russell.

Dane is survived by his parents; sisters Allyson Russell and Marian Russell; twin sons Sam and Van Russell; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Dane's life will be held at a later date. Cremation and Funeral Gallery is assisting with arrangements.