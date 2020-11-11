Daniel Arthur Schlosser
Daniel Arthur Schlosser, 77 of Billings, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He was born on Oct. 29, 1943, in Port Orchard, Washington to Martin and Rose (Lucas) Schlosser.
Dan joined the Air Force and served as an aircraft fireman. After his honorable discharge, he drove semi-trucks, and was a mechanic. He married Ida Lahman on Oct. 27, 1968 in Las Vegas. They just celebrated their 52nd anniversary.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother Jim and daughter Michelle. He is survived by his wife Ida; brother Ted; son Steve; and grandchildren Daniel, Tamara, Kyri, Chase, and Nathaniel.
Cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Heights Family Funeral Home with limited attendance. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view Dan's tribute page and share a memory. In addition, the service will be livestreamed on his page at the time of the service.
