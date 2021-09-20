Daniel F. Tilton, 69, passed away Sept. 13, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carla (Doll) Tilton, and his sisters, Jean (Tilton) James (Robert A James) and Susan (Tilton) Chiovaro, both of Dillon, MT, his brother-in-law, Brian Doll of Havre, MT, numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Lisa Renee Tilton.

Dan was born March 19, 1952 to Corby H. Tilton and Mary (Gendall) Tilton in Sheridan, Montana. He grew up on an historic Ruby Valley ranch founded by his great, great grandfather, Orlando B. Barber. He was the great grandson of Daniel Webster Tilton, publisher of the Montana Post newspaper and first book printed in Montana, “Vigilantes of Montana” by Thomas Dimsdale.

Dan was a graduate of Montana State University, majoring in photography and videography. He did further study in recreation management at Western Montana College in Dillon, MT. He worked in Roswell, New Mexico and West Yellowstone before beginning his Billings photography and print business, Photographic Solutions in 1998. Subsequently, Mike Cruzan joined Dan as a partner in the business until Dan retired in 2018.