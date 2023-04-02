Daniel H. Majerus, 77, of Fountain Inn, was embraced by the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, surrounded by family at his home. Dan graduated from Great Falls Central H.S. and the College of Great Falls with a B.S. in business.

He was married for 57 years to the love of his life, Barbara Taborek. Together they had 3 children, Diana (adopted son Ralph), Michael (Shawna), and Laurie (Tim). His career was spent working for the Department of Defense and NATO. For 15 years Dan traveled Europe with family. They loved his international cooking and passion for softball. His nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss his goofing around and stories of "Fritz the Snake".

Dan will join his parents, Bud and Marjorie Majerus, but is survived by his three sisters, Mary (Mike), Ginny (Don), Kristi (Kurt); and two brothers, Doug (Chris) and Michael (Stephanie).

Dan's love and loyalty will live on as a legacy for future generations.

Memorials can be made to Angela's Piazza: 420 Grand Ave., Billings, MT 59101, (406) 255-0611.

Cannon-Byrd Funeral Home in Fountain Inn, SC is assisting the family.