Dan left this life to be with his pal Dianne, He was born in Billings to Fred and Florence Fowlkes. Sadly his mother passed when he was ten. His father later married Mary Saunders which added two siblings to the family. He attended Billings West until joining the Navy.
When his service was done, he went to college in Rapid City SD where he met his first wife Ann. She later passed and he moved in with his good brother David in Missoula where he met his best pal Dianne. They were married June 12, 1976 followed by the birth of their three kids. Dan had many jobs, his favorite was ward secretary at Community Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his best pal Dianne, parents Fred and Florence and Mary, brothers Bill and Jim and sister Pat and nephew Brian. He is survived by daughter Megan (Tom), sons Nathan (Felica) and Jordan, his grandchildren Austin, Torrie Lynn, Aiden and Luke, brother David, sisters Sue, Ann and Bonnie.
Internment to be at a later date.
