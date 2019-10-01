{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Jay 'Bug' Hoffman, originally from Froid passed away at his home in Alice, ND on Sept. 28.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. at Bethel Community Church in Culbertson, MT.

