Daniel John Olson passed away on April 27, 2023, at the Good Day Assisted Living Home in Billings. He was the son of Roy and Anita Olson and was born in Big Timber, Mt on May 22, 1936, just minutes after his twin brother, David. Three siblings were to follow. The family lived in various small towns while Roy taught in rural schools. When Dan was 6 the family bought a farm at Cushman near the homestead where Roy grew up. Dan attended grade school at Belmont and graduated from Lavina High School in 1954. He played basketball in high school and later enjoyed playing with a group of local guys. After high school Dan attended Peace Corp training in Oklahoma which led him to travel to South America with a lifelong friend, Fred Heck. His interest in Spanish continued throughout his life as well as his interest in other cultures.

Dan had training in welding and heavy equipment operation in Seattle. This training served him well during his many years running the family ranch. In his spare time Dan did some team roping with nearby ranchers. A favorite hobby of Dan's was making and playing dulcimers, an Appalachian stringed instrument. He enjoyed music and attended many bluegrass jam sessions with his close friend, Tabby Calvert. Dan was an avid reader, especially of western history. He was active in the Lavina Methodist Church and in the Senior Center at Lavina. While Dan never married and didn't have a family of his own, he had a sincere interest in the community. It was important to Dan that family farms continue to operate in agriculture.

Dan is survived by his brother, David Olson of Medford, OR, brother, Dick Olson (Kappy) of Wenatchee, WA and sister, Jean Zankner (Howard) of Billings as well as cousins, nieces and a nephew. In addition, he is survived by Tabby Calvert and many other friends. Those preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Robert.

Funeral Services will be a the Lavina Methodist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. with burial of cremains in the Lavina Cemetery. There will be a reception at the Senior Center immediately following the service. Anyone wishing to leave a memorial donation for Dan should consider the Lavina Senior Center, the Lavina Methodist Church, Golden Valley Ambulance, or the Lavina Volunteer Fire Dept.

Dan's family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dan and Stephanie Flesch of the Good Day Assisted Living Home for their heartfelt care of Dan in his difficult last days. In addition, special thanks are extended to wonderful neighbors: Kerry, Tony and Rod Schaff and Keith Jutila. Due to the Schaff's help, and vigilant daily visits, Dan was able to remain on the ranch longer.