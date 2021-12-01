Daniel “Josh” Conter, 47, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, of natural causes, on family land at the Stillwater River, his favorite place to be.

Josh was born in Tacoma, WA, to Daniel “Dan” Conter and Catherine Adele Lee Conter. He was preceded in death by his mother, uncle James Lee, grandparents Lawson Lee, Mary Burns Lee, John Conter, Claire Laumeister Conter, and cousins Mary Lou and Candace.

He grew up attending schools in Billings and Helena, MT, Augsburg, Germany and graduated from Warrenton HS, Warrenton, VA. Following in his father's footsteps, Josh joined the Army and served in Germany, Kuwait and Fort Hood, TX.

Josh loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He had a kind heart, a wonderful sense of humor and could always make you laugh. Josh was also a proud member of the Crow Tribe.

In addition to his father, Dan Conter and stepmother Kathleen Galleher Conter, he is survived by his sister Keri Conter (Ken Streacker), niece and goddaughter Elise Conter, stepsister Megan Vance Ochs (Brian), stepbrother Garrett Vance (Jennifer), daughter Abby Conter, aunts and uncles Patricia Lee McCoy (Alvin), Connie Lee, Mike Lee, Tim Conter (Nancy), Kathy Conter Jehowski (Dean), Patty Galleher Cavin (Alan) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.