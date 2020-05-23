Surrounded by his loving family, Daniel Kautz joined his son Kurt ‘Cubby' Kautz in heaven on April 21, 2020.
Dan was born August 12, 1954, to Margaret (Alles) and James Kautz joining his sisters Bonnie, Susan, and brother Jim. The family resided in Worden. Dad was baptized, confirmed, and married at the Bethlehem Congregational Church in Worden. Dan attended and graduated from Huntley Project schools. He excelled in athletics while at HPHS and accepted a full athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Montana where he played alongside his older brother Jim. Dan was very humbled to be selected as a player of the 1972 East/West Shrine football game.
You know what they say…you can take the boy out of the country, but you cannot take the country out of the boy.
Dan returned home in 1974 and married his high school sweetheart Susan Hardesty. In 1977 Daniel and Susan purchased their first farm in Huntley. Dan pursued his lifelong passion of farming raising sugar beets, corn, grains, alfalfa, and cattle. They raised their four children Brent, Dustin, Amanda, and Kurt at the family farm. Dan was a strong hard-working dedicated man who cared deeply about his faith, family, farming, and football. ‘He who plants a seed believes in God'. Dan and Susan took great pride in watching their children be involved in the farm where they all raised and showed livestock in the Huntley Eagles 4-H program. He took great joy in watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics and 4-H and any other activity they were involved in.
Dan's favorite place to be other than a tractor or swather was his post at the kitchen table. Whether it was with his brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, or friends of the family, he loved re-hashing stories and life experiences over a cup of coffee or a Mountain Dew. Those stories all got better and longer each time they were told. His laugh was contagious, and his storytelling ability was unmatched. Everyone that was able to sit at that table with him left the house with a sore stomach from laughing. He enjoyed a good steak at Gusick's and barbecue shrimp and onion rings at the Windmill. He loved his family and felt blessed that he was able to work side by side with his wife, children, and grandchildren until his passing. The greatest love in his life was his wife Susan. They were loving, thoughtful and caring partners together for 46 years.
Dan is preceded in death by his beloved son Kurt ‘Cubby' Kautz, his grandson Cy Kincheloe, his parents James and Margaret Kautz, his brother Jim Kautz, grandparents Jacob and Mildred Kautz, grandparents E.J. and Margaret Alles, father-in-law Joel Hardesty, brother-in-law Jon Hardesty, aunt and uncle Elmer and Phyllis Kautz, aunt Loretta Andrews, aunt Betty Ann Olsen, and aunt Patricia Mueller.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Susan; children Brent Kautz, Dustin (Shae) Kautz, Amanda (Clay) Kincheloe; grandchildren Hadley, Kane, and Hayes Kautz and Cleo Kincheloe; sisters Bonnie Presley, Susan (Patrick) Sherman; mother-in-law Lila (Dennis) Fadrhonc; his uncle Ron (Jaque) Alles, and uncle Jack Alles; sisters-in-law Sherrie Kautz, Margaret (Don) Maddock, Mary (Shawn) Stewart, Beth (Arvin) Huck; Dan's nephews Stacey Smiedala, Tim (Raymona) Smiedala, Mark (Karrie) Sherman, Ryan (Erin) Sherman, Chris (Megan) Kautz, Bryan (Jennifer) Kautz, Randy Maddock, Jesse Offt, Casey Offt, Jon (Heather) Hardesty; nieces Annette Julian, (Mark), Tricia (Clark) Montgomery, Jessica Kautz, Tia (Josh) Dunn, Joelynn Hardesty, and Sydne Huck. Dan also leaves behind 20 cousins, lots of good friends, and his furry friends Gracie and Jerald.
Our family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at the Billings Clinic and Dialysis Center. Also, your sister Susan would like to apologize for her and Bonnie and Jim for dragging you up the stairs and putting salt and pepper in your eyes.
‘I have fought a good fight I have finished my course, I have kept the faith' 2 Timothy 4:7
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chancey's Event Center 266 Hogan Road Huntley, MT 59037
Memorials may be made to the Kurt ‘Cubby' Kautz Memorial Scholarship, or to a charity of your choice.
