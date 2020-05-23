Daniel Kautz

Dan's favorite place to be other than a tractor or swather was his post at the kitchen table. Whether it was with his brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, or friends of the family, he loved re-hashing stories and life experiences over a cup of coffee or a Mountain Dew. Those stories all got better and longer each time they were told. His laugh was contagious, and his storytelling ability was unmatched. Everyone that was able to sit at that table with him left the house with a sore stomach from laughing. He enjoyed a good steak at Gusick's and barbecue shrimp and onion rings at the Windmill. He loved his family and felt blessed that he was able to work side by side with his wife, children, and grandchildren until his passing. The greatest love in his life was his wife Susan. They were loving, thoughtful and caring partners together for 46 years.