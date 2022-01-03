 Skip to main content
Daniel L. Burkhart
Daniel L. Burkhart

Daniel L. Burkhart

Daniel L. Burkhart, 74, of Fishtail, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 28.

Please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to view full obituary.

