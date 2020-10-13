Daniel Lee Crabtree was born on Feb. 3, 1937 on his Uncle Lee Phelp's farm near Warrensburg, Missouri to Lester Francis and Doris Isabel Riggs Crabtree, and spent his life in Montana, growing up in Nine Mile, Chinook, Moore and then Buffalo, MT. Danny settled in Billings to work hard and raise a family. Danny passed away peacefully from COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020, is now resting in heavenly peace and is reunited with his parents, sister Edith, and brothers Charlie, Robert and George.

Danny was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired union sheet metal worker. He always had a project to work on – his log cabin on the Stillwater he built and added to over the years, hiking Granite Peak, woodworking in his shop, or restoring his Model A to name a few. He owned every tool necessary (and then some), could build, fix or design anything, could name any object found in an antique shop and knew where every town and river in Montana was and how long to drive there from Billings. Danny enjoyed working and doing things right, going to coffee, and was a proud Democrat. He always had a smile or story to share. He knew the Lord as his savior and redeemer but will be hugely missed by many here on earth. Danny is survived by daughter Tracy Crabtree, daughter Jannie (Jason) Higgins, grandkids Olivia and Joe Higgins, brother Roger (Marlet) Crabtree, former wives Judy Trenka, ElJeane Luffelbien and Berta Moran, and generations of cherished nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Northern Plains Resource Council or Tumbleweeds. A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Downtown Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralcahpels.com.