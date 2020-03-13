Daniel Lee Morse, 75, passed away March 05, 2020 in Colbert, Washignton .
Dan was born on Nov. 3, 1944, in Billings to Delbert and Gloria Morse.
Dan was an Air Force Veteran who was honorably discharged in 1964. Dan married the love of his life Linda Jenkins from that 3 children were born Rhonda, Rick and Travis.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irene Biffle; brother, Les Morse; and daughter, Rhonda Mickey.
He is survived by his sons, Rick and Travis Morse; his sister, Cheryl Barrigan; brother, Tom Morse; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Dan's life is planned for a later date.
