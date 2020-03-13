Daniel Lee Morse, 75, passed away March 05, 2020 in Colbert, Washignton .

Dan was born on Nov. 3, 1944, in Billings to Delbert and Gloria Morse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan was an Air Force Veteran who was honorably discharged in 1964. Dan married the love of his life Linda Jenkins from that 3 children were born Rhonda, Rick and Travis.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irene Biffle; brother, Les Morse; and daughter, Rhonda Mickey.

He is survived by his sons, Rick and Travis Morse; his sister, Cheryl Barrigan; brother, Tom Morse; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Dan's life is planned for a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Morse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.