Daniel Lewis Williams, age 79, of Billings, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring wife and daughters on January 10, 2023 at his home in Breitbrunn, Germany.

Daniel-Lewis was born in Ogden, Utah on March 29, 1943, to Daniel Thomas and Lenore May Williams. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings High in 1961. He married Gaye Hicks on November 26, 1969. After he graduated from the University of Utah in 1970, they left for Germany, where he had a successful career as an Opera Singer. He touched many with his beautiful voice.

Although his passion for classical music took him to Europe for the rest of his life, he remained a Montana boy at heart. He loved Billings and never stopped reminiscing about the Big Sky Country. He would often say, "God lives in Montana!"

Daniel-Lewis is survived by his wife Gaye Williams, his daughters Judith Alexis Stecher Williams, Elizabeth Alexandra Kinney and Katherine Gwyneth Williams Olsen. He is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren.

Burial service will be held at Mountview Cemetery on Monday July 17th, at 11am. Arrangements are by Smith's Funeral Chapels.