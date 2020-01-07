Daniel Lorenzo Rodriguez passed away on January 2, 2020 with his family by his side.
Daniel was the son of Jesse and Gertrude Rodriguez and he was born in Pierce, Colorado. He met the love of his life, Gloria Rodriguez, and they married on February 4, 1980, in Texas and later moved to Billings where they made their family home.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Gertrude Rodriguez; sister Stella Rodriguez; brother Leonard Rodriguez; Christina Wagner; and his wife Gloria Rodriguez.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniel is survived by his children Melissa Rodriguez (Kory Moe), Daniel Rodriguez Jr., and Maliyah Rodriguez; his brothers Steve, Jimmy, Rueben, Victor, and Anthony; and sister Lena, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel enjoyed fishing, bingo, his grandpuppies - Chloe, Lady and Sadie - and just being around friends and family. Daniel drove truck while living in Kansas, but his main trade was a farmhand throughout his life. The main farm he worked for until the time of his death was with John Gregory and the Ruebels.
You will be forever loved and missed until we meet again. Give mom loves for us.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.