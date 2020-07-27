Daniel R. Andersen

Dan Andersen, 49, of Billings died in his home suddenly on July 17, 2020. He was born May 3, 1971, in Billings.
Dan loved to hunt and fish and loved the quiet of the outdoors. His favorite sport was the NFL, ‘Go Broncos'. Dan was a fantastic chef and it made him feel good to see people enjoy the wonderful food he created. In 2013 he became a Harley Davidson owner and he would say, ‘I'm just gonna go for a ride'. Dan loved to spend time with his sweet little pups. They warmed his heart for they loved him so very much!
Dan was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Andersen. He is survived by his mother, Sheila Andersen, his sons, Ryan and Chase Andersen, and sister Cindy Monroy.
Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at Terry Park, 5th St. W. & Terry Ave., at noon, Saturday, August 1. Please respect that this will be a non alcohol event. Thank you!
‘Brother, I've always had your back…now it's your turn to have mine. Give Dad a huge hug for me and the two of you stay out of trouble!'
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.