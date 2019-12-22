Daniel Scott Robinson passed into the next life peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Fri. Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Dan was born in E. Rockingham, North Carolina, where he grew up. He later moved to Montana, after meeting the love of his life Helen (Jean) Steinhauser, who preceded him in death. Dan and Jean married and stayed in Montana. He so loved the ‘Big Sky’ country.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, George Robinson; mother, Cassie E. Platt Robinson; four brothers, George, James, David, William; two sisters, Mary and Flora; and daughter-in-law Anne Robinson.
Dan is survived by two sons, Scott Robinson, and George (Theresa) Robinson, and one daughter Rae Scheeler (Ben). He was proud of his eight grandchildren… Eli (Geneva) Robinson, Jennifer (David) Decker, Shane (Alissa) Robinson, Stephen (Melissa) Robinson, Katie (Patrick) Petersen, Marie (Travis) Olsen, Tyler (Kevin) Scheeler, and Daniel M. Robinson and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Dan was a man who knew and loved God. He lived his life in a way that showed love for all.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved his wife of 65 years, Jean with all of his heart, she was his rock, his centering point and the love of his life, from the moment he saw her on that bus.
His love for country was beyond compare, from serving active duty in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Badoeng Strait CVE-116, then continuing to serve in the Navy Reserves until retirement as a YNC (Yeoman Chief Petty Officer).
Dan loved people—talking with them, hearing their stories, sharing a joke or two—he always had time to chat (just ask his children, who sat in the car waiting at the Post office).
He enjoyed road trips and travel immensely. All he had to hear was ‘road trip’ and he was ready to go.
The stories, the songs so many (‘Preacher and the Bear’ just one), the jokes could go on forever. Dan was a man who loved God, his wife, family, a good laugh, people, and his country. So, when you pass an American flag, look up and remember Daniel Robinson and ask yourself ‘what can I do for my country?’
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.