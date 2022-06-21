 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Sean Feldman

Daniel Sean Feldman

Daniel Sean Feldman of Billings passed away peacefully on May 21, in Great Falls. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls followed by a reception at the Schnider Funeral Home hospitality room.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visithttps:/www.schniderfuneralhome.com.

