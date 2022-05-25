Daniel Stephen Shaub, 41, ran into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 22, after standing firm in his faith through his battle with ALS.

Daniel was born on Nov. 12, 1980, to Ann and Stephen Shaub in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. As a young boy, the family moved to Montana and spent years living in Ekalaka and Fort Benton before settling into Billings in 1989.

Dan graduated from Billings Central High School in 1999 and went on to play basketball and study chemistry at Carroll College in Helena. He then earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2008, and advanced his training at the University of Nebraska.

In 2010, Dan had the privilege of returning to Billings to work alongside Gregory Dorow and his wonderful staff at Shaub Family Dentistry. He took pride in his love and care of his patients and the community it created will continue on.

On Aug. 12, 2011, Dan married Frances Maier of Omaha, Nebraska. Together, they welcomed Samuel (7), Charles (4) and Mary Claire (1) into their life by the miraculous power of God. They will forever be the light of his life.

Dan never missed an opportunity to give honor to God, to get out hunting, to start a project, to watch Creighton basketball, or to read to a kid on his lap. From his stature to his hair, his wit to his wisdom, he was a remarkable influence on everyone he met. His calm was contagious, his conversation always a treat, and his courage undeniable. He was the favorite uncle, a thoughtful son, a selfless husband and a steadfast friend. He never complained, even when every day became a battle, and his faith was the anchor for us all.

Dan is survived by his wife, Frannie; children, Sam, Charlie and Mary Claire; parents, Ann and Steve Shaub; siblings, Ben (Natalie) Shaub and Liz (Michael) Troyer.

Dan was preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Dorothy Shaub and Clarence and Mary Murry.

Dan will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Drive, with lunch to follow. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Donations can be made to the Billings ALS Family Fund at billingsalsfamilyfund.org.