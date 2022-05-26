BILLINGS — Daniel Trautmann, 40, Billings, MT. Daniel was born in Billings. He did some light traveling during his younger years, and ended up in Bozeman, where he loved being outdoors and riding motorcycles.

In 2010 he welcomed his beautiful twin daughters into the world. He was a wonderful father and worked hard for his family. He moved to North Dakota in 2013 for work and was living there until falling ill in 2021. He came home to Billings where he passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022.

Daniel was a smart, caring and enthusiastic man. He will be greatly missed and was loved deeply. He is survived by his two daughters; wife; and family.