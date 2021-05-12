Daniel Turner ‘Cowboy' Whitmore
Daniel Turner ‘Cowboy' Whitmore, 77 of Billings passed away on May 10, 2021. A graveside service with military honors will be held on May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cabin Creek Cemetery, Melstone MT. Pastor and friend Jay Bickelhaupt will lead the service. A gathering for family and friends will follow at the Melstone Community Center. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Weir Funeral Home of Roundup, MT
Dan was born in Billings on Nov. 4, 1943. He graduated from Melstone High School in 1961. Following graduation, he entered the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Dan worked in the oilfield for Dowell, drove truck for Allied, and delivered many golf carts to nearby tournaments which he loved to participate in. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and most of all a good ball game. He was often spotted at the Melstone gym watching his favorite ‘Broncs' play.
Dan is survived by daughters Shelle (Vern) Lanning of Randall, MN, Cheryl Galbrecht (Greg Hooper) of Essex, MD, Sheila (Jeff) Stratton of Cape Coral, FL and son Justin (Tara) Whitmore of Coeur d'Alene, ID, 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, and other family and friends.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Emilia Whitmore, sister Diana Ostrom and brother in law Frank Ostrom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Melstone Public School, 5 6th Ave N, Melstone MT 59054. The Family of Dan ‘Cowboy' Whitmore would like to thank the care staff at the Billings VA, St. Vincent's Hospital, Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, MT and Compassus Hospice of Billings MT for making dad's last days comfortable. Additionally, a special thank you to friends and loved ones who helped out and checked in on Dad when family was so far away.
