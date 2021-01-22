Daniel W. Liudahl, age 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington, due to respiratory failure. Born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Sidney, Montana, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mabel Liudahl.

He is survived by his children, Douglas Liudahl (Billings, MT), Lori (Larry) Nicholls-Eldore (Spokane Valley, WA), Joel Liudahl (Newark, CA), his sister Joyce (Edley) Moon (Kalispell, MT), nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nels Liudahl, and sisters Rosalie Liudahl, Darlene Reimer, Murlene Partin and Donna Birky.

Mr. Liudahl grew up in Lambert, Montana. He joined the U.S. Navy in June 1952. He was stationed in Oak Harbor, Washington and Memphis, Tennessee where he operated the flight simulators used to train pilots. In 1956, he was honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He returned to his beloved Montana and worked at Hungry Horse Dam.

He found his true calling when he learned to fly. He became a ground and flight instructor, an FAA Examiner and Airline Transport Pilot. He provided pilot services until his retirement. Mr. Liudahl will be interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana at a later date.