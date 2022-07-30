 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Wesley Shull

Darren Wesley Shull, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away on Friday, July 15, just outside of Roberts. Darren ultimately gave his life doing what he does: helping a stranger in need.

Graveside services with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Billings Hotel and Convention Center. For full obituary, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

