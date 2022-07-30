Daniel Wesley Shull

Darren Wesley Shull, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away on Friday, July 15, just outside of Roberts. Darren ultimately gave his life doing what he does: helping a stranger in need.
Graveside services with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Billings Hotel and Convention Center. For full obituary, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.