Daniel William Cronin was born August 15, 1949 and died peacefully in his home on Jan. 6, 2020. He spent most of his life in Warm springs and Boulder, Montana. In 2003, Daniel moved to Billings where he lived in the Lake Elmo Group Home and attended Billings Training Industries East.
He loved the outdoors and spent lots of time in his favorite recliner and wheeling around in his chair. Dan could be a charmer, looking at you with his big blue eyes, but he had definite ideas about what he wanted in his life.
Dan retired from BTIE in Oct. 2019 after a series of hospitalizations. He had great caretakers to work with him, providing for his needs. We would like to thank the staff of Lake Elmo Group Home, BTIE and Compassus Hospice for their dedication and caring. The service will be held on February 20Th at 4pmat BTI West 604 19th St West
