Daniel William Dimich Jr.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1947, to Daniel W. Dimich Sr. ‘Danny' and Jean Engle Dimich. The first six years of his life, Bill lived in Red Lodge with his parents and younger sister, Diane, where they were surrounded by loving grandparents from both sides of the family and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His parents owned and operated the Red Lodge Dairy as well as an indoor skating rink on Broadway. Bill had fond memories from a young age of helping his dad deliver the milk and his mom collect the payments for their Red Lodge area customers.

A 1965 graduate of Billings West High School, Bill graduated from the University of Montana in 1969 with a degree in business and, upon graduation, took on a larger role in the family business. He eventually became a co-owner of today's Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Billings. Bill always had a passion for the business and was especially proud of its humble beginnings. He greatly admired his grandparents, Mike Dimich and Sofia Teslich, who immigrated to America from Serbia in the early 1900's and who, with their courage, perseverance, and strong work ethic, made a better life and created more opportunities for their family than they ever could have imagined. Bill was committed to carrying on his grandparents' legacy. He was known not only for looking out for the company's employees and their needs but also for cultivating relationships with the community's business owners, especially the smaller ones. His ability to find solutions that could help others as well as his visual acuity, attention to detail, and desire for perfection were legendary. In a somewhat amusing way, Bill enjoyed the challenge of trying to place a Pepsi sign on every corner building in town and was actually quite successful in achieving this personal goal.