Daniel Wraal Arthun

Daniel Wraal Arthun, born to Marge and Wraal Arthun Feb. 22, 1956 on his sister, Judith's 8th birthday, left us to be with Mom, Dad, and his closest friend Dec. 24, 2020.

Danny graduated high school in Absarokee and went to college at Rocky, but college life wasn't for him so he flew to Alaska and began his life of drilling. Then his life took another change, and he came back to work on the family ranch and raised sheep.

He married his best friend Cady Chitwood, and was very happy to be a second father to her two sons, Chad and Kelly, but the ranch life was not for Danny so he and Cady went to core drilling. When on the drilling sites, he ran a tight ship yet was respected by those he worked with and for. As per Danny, life kept evolving.