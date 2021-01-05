Daniel Wraal Arthun
Daniel Wraal Arthun, born to Marge and Wraal Arthun Feb. 22, 1956 on his sister, Judith's 8th birthday, left us to be with Mom, Dad, and his closest friend Dec. 24, 2020.
Danny graduated high school in Absarokee and went to college at Rocky, but college life wasn't for him so he flew to Alaska and began his life of drilling. Then his life took another change, and he came back to work on the family ranch and raised sheep.
He married his best friend Cady Chitwood, and was very happy to be a second father to her two sons, Chad and Kelly, but the ranch life was not for Danny so he and Cady went to core drilling. When on the drilling sites, he ran a tight ship yet was respected by those he worked with and for. As per Danny, life kept evolving.
He and Cady separated but they remained the good friends they always were, and he continued on his adventure of core drilling. Later on in his years, he started to slow down and became a heavy equipment operator. Shelter, a bed, food, or money - Danny's place was a place for whoever. Whoever came in contact with him became a member of his family of friends. He enjoyed exploring the beauty of Montana and loved his fishing and music. He was a natural musician and could play most any instrument. All he had to do was listen to a song and he could play it on whatever instrument he needed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his three sisters, Linda (Johnson), Judi Arthun, and Margit Arthun. He was a big part of the lives of his nieces and nephews and continued those family ties with his numerous great nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers or cards, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice in Danny's name.
