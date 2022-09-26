Danny Fraser, 89, of Billings, passed away on Sept. 22, at his home.

Danny was born on March 25, 1935, to Dan and Margret Fraser in Ronan. Dan worked for RB Fraser, managing ranches and working some of his own; thus moving 10 times by the time Danny was a senior in high school. Danny had three brothers, Bud, Rich and Bill, and a sister, Peggy.

All of the boys helped on the ranches learning to ride — work cattle and horses, learning from some of the hired men and their dad.

The last six weeks of high school, Danny moved to Big Timber to start colts for Al Buckley. That summer (1952), he won the Bull Dogging at the National High School rodeo, placed in the cutting on a horse he trained and placed in the calf roping.

He served in the army, earning his wings in the 11th Airborne.

In 1961, he graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Industrial Arts Education. He also competed and lettered on the Rodeo Team.

Danny married Judi Woosley. They had two children, Jodi Knight (Mike) and Wylie (Kelly) Fraser, and one grandson, Ryatt Fraser.

Training horses was their life for most of 60 years, with a few good years of leasing a ranch. Danny made numerous quarter horse champions, showing in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Nevada, and placing in reining and western riding at the World shows in Oklahoma City. He also made the top 15 in the National Appaloosa shows in cutting, pleasure and reining. He was an approved judge for the American Quarter Horse Association and the National Appaloosa Association, judging from Washington to Florida, Alberta to Texas. He was proud to have judged the National Western Stock Show in Denver and the roping at the Sun Circuit.

Danny passed on his love for horses to his children and grandchild. He always made sure they were well mounted and had a place to practice and compete in high school rodeo.

One goal he wanted to realize was to enter the team roping with his grandson but cancer robbed him of that.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a date yet to be determined.

