Danny Robert Harry (Dan), 75, of Boyd, MT, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Dan was born May 19, 1946, in Olney, IL to Wesley and Annabett Whitten Harry. He graduated High School in Thermopolis, WY where he enjoyed acting and was nicknamed “Hokey” after starring as Hokey the wolf in a school play. He then headed off to college and obtained a degree in chemistry and biology from Chadron State College in Nebraska. While in college he met his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Howard, and the two married in 1967. After marriage, the couple moved a few times before temporarily settling in Casper, WY where Dan worked for CIT Finances. There Dan and Becky became parents to their daughter, Shannon. While working for CIT, Dan transferred to Billings, MT where they added two scrapping young boys, Zachariah (Zach) and Aaron, to their budding family.

While in Billings, Dan worked for Milwaukee Railroad and Billings Shipping before settling into a career at Diversified Transfer and Storage (DTS). In the summer of 1987, Dan and Becky decided to try out rural life and moved to Joliet MT, where all three of their kids graduated high school. In 1993, they moved four miles down the road to Boyd, MT where Dan and Becky became beloved members of the community and remained until choosing a higher level of care, in 2021.