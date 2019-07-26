Darelene “De” Balzer passed away at Billings Clinic on July 23, 2019. She was born in Yakima, Wash. on Nov. 4, 1939, to Steven and Esther Nachatelo. In 1954, the family moved to Billings, where she attended Senior High. After graduation she worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a nurses aid before moving to Worden, where she worked on a dairy farm for several years. In 1969 she married Armand Balzer. They later divorced. They had one son, Jason J. Balzer, whom De was so proud of. Just the day before she passed away, De commented about what a fine young man he has become. De worked at the Exxon Refinery in Billings for 16 years where she was the first woman pipe fitter/welder hired there. She excelled at everything she did. If she didn’t know how to do something, she learned how. She never had to do a job twice.
De loved to fish, camp and hunt as well as shoot pool, play darts, garden, do crosswords and travel. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7407 for years, as well as delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.
After her mother passed away her dad married Anna Pearl and she ended up with four stepsisters and six stepbrothers. Eight years in a row she took her sisters to the Oregon Coast in May and then a Montana or North Dakota trip in August. She was very generous; paid for the beach house every year.
De is survived by her son Jason, of Laurel; her sisters Dia Pearl of Worden, Irene Robson and Ellen Kragt of Billings, Mary Greer (Sonny) of Bozeman; brothers Vern, Leonard (Barbara) and Ron Pearl of Billings as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, and one friend of 67 years, Bonnie Moore of Forest Grove, Ore.
Those who preceded her in death were her brother Phillip (stillborn); half-brothers Sharon and Marvin; half-sisters Marilyn and Shirley; her parents and adopted mother, Anna Nachatelo; also brothers Gene Pearl of Cape Coral, Fla., and Jerry and Roy Pearl of Billings.
A memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at the VFW in Worden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in De's name to the VFW Post 7407, P.O. Box 62, Worden, MT 59088 or to Help for Homeless Pets, P.O. Box 1282, Billings, MT 59103.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Smithsfuneral chapels.com.
