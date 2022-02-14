“I want to die with dignity or survive with strength, and either way I win because God's in charge.” That statement epitomizes Darell's positive attitude.

Darell Lee Tunnicliff was born on Jan. 8, 1952, to Donald and Marian Tunnicliff in Billings. Darell attended Grand Avenue Elementary, Lewis and Clark Junior High and Billings Senior High, graduating in 1970. He played basketball at Lewis and Clark and at Billings Senior. Darell graduated from the University of Montana in 1974 with degrees in economics and political science. At the U of M, Darell participated in or coached an infamous group of intramural athletes. The team was the recipient of the All-Sports trophy several times.

As seniors at BSHS, Darell and Robin Brown were in the same civics class, where an unbreakable bond began. They were married on Aug. 18, 1973, and were each other's best friend and biggest advocate until Darell's untimely death on Feb. 10, 2022, from Covid pneumonia. It's nearly impossible to think of one of them without the other.

After college, Darell worked at Security Bank, American Title and Escrow, and at US Bank, where he was a personal banker, commercial lender and trust officer. Darell was a regional vice president for US Bank and a Certified Financial Trust Advisor. After banking, Darell sold fine art, representing nationally known artists. This passion allowed Darell and Robin to create friendships with artists and clients, and to visit many places and numerous art museums.

“My business trips look like other people's vacations,” Darell quipped. He had the good fortune of fishing in Brazil, visiting Russia, Norway, Germany, England, and taking two safaris with his sister and niece in Tanzania.

Darell attended King of Glory Lutheran Church and belonged to Yellowstone Country Club. Friday afternoons would find Darell, Robin and friends playing golf and later enjoying dinner.

Darell's voice of reason, financial skills and insight benefitted countless boards and committees. To name a few, he served on: Saint John's Foundation, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Family Service, METRA Park Board and later on the METRA Park Advisory Committee and City Council Planning Advisory Committee. In 2013, Darell was honored to received the Billings Education Association's Friend of Education Award for his vision and dedication to Arts Without Boundaries, which advocates for the arts in Billings area schools.

Many people's hearts are aching due to Darell's passing. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Marian Tunnicliff; and his brother-in-law, Bryan Brown. Darell leaves behind Robin, his beloved wife of 48 years; a sister, Connie Dunn and her daughters, Lynell Gappa (sons Tyler and Klae) and Kaylean Dunn; his brother-in-law, Stephen Brown; Bryan's children (Alyssa and Joshua), Bryan's former wife, Julie Kautz Brown; an aunt, some cousins and countless friends.

Darell's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way. Cremation has taken place, and friends will gather at a later date to spread Darell's ashes.

“Thanks for the good care I received,” Darell whispered to the nurses the morning of his passing. The staff on the Covid floor at Saint Vincent Hospital are to be commended for their compassionate care.

While Darell's passing is unfathomable, we can be comforted knowing that God has chosen an ideal member to serve on very important boards or committees.

Memorials in Darell's honor can be given to the organization of one's choosing.