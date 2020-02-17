Darell R. Webber of rural Hardin died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 following a 40 year bout with the disease multiple sclerosis.
Darell was born Oct.14, 1937 in a small rural home north of Joliet near the thermal hot spring of MontAqua, the second son of Fred J. and Gloria T. Webber. He began his formal learning at the age of five at the New Prospect country school south of Bridger. He also attended school in Bridger and in Joliet, graduating from Joliet High School in 1955. Following graduation he worked in the construction industry for several years in Montana and Wyoming.
In 1962 he determined he wanted to be a farmer, moving to Bighorn to begin farming on the Ed Verheltz farm in partnership with his father. In 1964 the partnership moved to the North Valley of the Bighorn River near Hardin and became Webber Farms Inc.
Darell was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Frederick Ardell, and his nephew Mark Menke. He is survived by four siblings: Alida Brown of New Mexico, Mary Webber of Colorado and Tim Webber and Gloria Menke of Hardin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Darell spent the last five years of his life among friends at Big Horn Senior Living (Heritage Acres), traveling at least three times a week to the farm headquarters north of Hardin to continue doing what he loved, farming.
A memorial gathering is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider Darell’s special interest in the Big Horn County Historical Museum.
Private family interment services are planned.
