Darian Daniel Weaver

Darian was excited about his future and the adventures he would have. He was building a life with his significant other, Emily Hildebrand. And rumor has it they would have been planning a wedding.

Darian was killed in a tragic accident on June 1, 2021. He was known by all as a kind and generous person. And to those who knew him, ornery as well. He will be remembered for his gorgeous blue eyes, charming and mischievous smile, and his quick wit, and sense of humor. His generous spirit knew no bounds and his kind heart drew people to him. He was quick to be helpful even if he felt ornery about it and took care of those around him.

In death, Darian is preceded by his maternal grandmother, Vicki Stuart; His great grandparents Orton & Carol Weaver, Roy & Carol Chandler, and George & Marge Hohmann. Darian is survived by his loving parents Jason and Mandi Weaver of Laurel, MT; Grandparents Dan & Paula Weaver of Yuma, CO; Mike Stuart of Laurel, MT; Debora Stuart of Laurel, MT; His Aunt Stacey Weaver of Kearney, NE; His brother and best friend Kyle Martell of Billings, MT; and his girlfriend Emily Hildebrand of Billings, MT. He is also survived by his loads of lifelong friends as D was loved by all who knew him.