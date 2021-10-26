Darin Curtis Rein passed away on Oct. 11, 2021 in Great Falls, Montana. Darin was born on April 5, 1967 in Glendive, Montana to Robert C. Rein and Marguerite H. Schwenke Rein. He was raised on the family farm West of Glendive and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1986. He received his Machinist Certificate in 1987 from the Helen Votec. He worked as a machinist for Claussen All-Mark, Trebro and APEX in Billings, Montana. In 1995 he attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and worked for the Bridger Police Department.

Darin loved being outdoors with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.

Surviving him are his sons, Darin (Casey) Rein of Billings and Hunter Rein of Laurel, his stepson, Tyler Rhoads of Laurel, his granddaughter Evie Rein, his mother, Marguerite Rein of Great Falls, his brothers, Robert D. Rein of Great Falls and Stephen (Lezlie) Rein of Tees, Alberta Canada and his sister Tana Rein of Billings.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tesa Rhoads Rein, a stepson, Zachary Rhoads and his father, Robert C. Rein.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.