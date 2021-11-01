Darin Wade Erb, age 56 of Shepherd passed away on Oct. 28, 2:55 pm. He was born on April 9, 1965 to Donald Macer Erb and Sharon Inga Erb in Billings, Montana.

His parents and four brothers lived in Huntley and Darin graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1983. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after high school and was stationed in Wichita, Kansas. His son, Ethan, was born while he was stationed in Wichita on March 12, 1991 and the family moved back to Billings, Montana in 1996.

Darin had a career at Stillwater Mine in construction and made his way to work on the TBM and then back to construction when he passed.

He met Pauladine in May 15, 2015 and they were married Sept. 8, 2017. They resided in Shepherd in their home with Allyson, Pauladine's daughter.

He is proceeded in death by his Dad Don Erb; brother Stan Erb; brother Eldon Erb.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Erb; his beloved wife Pauladine L. Erb; his son Ethan Erb; step children Ryan, Paul, Carissa, Allyson. Two brothers, Steve (Stacy) and Rodney (Rose) Erb as well as several Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank all of the doctors, nurses and Chaplin of St. Vincent Healthcare for their compassionate care.