Darin Wade Erb, age 56 of Shepherd passed away on Oct. 28, 2:55 pm. He was born on April 9, 1965 to Donald Macer Erb and Sharon Inga Erb in Billings, Montana.
His parents and four brothers lived in Huntley and Darin graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1983. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after high school and was stationed in Wichita, Kansas. His son, Ethan, was born while he was stationed in Wichita on March 12, 1991 and the family moved back to Billings, Montana in 1996.
Darin had a career at Stillwater Mine in construction and made his way to work on the TBM and then back to construction when he passed.
He met Pauladine in May 15, 2015 and they were married Sept. 8, 2017. They resided in Shepherd in their home with Allyson, Pauladine's daughter.
He is proceeded in death by his Dad Don Erb; brother Stan Erb; brother Eldon Erb.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Erb; his beloved wife Pauladine L. Erb; his son Ethan Erb; step children Ryan, Paul, Carissa, Allyson. Two brothers, Steve (Stacy) and Rodney (Rose) Erb as well as several Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank all of the doctors, nurses and Chaplin of St. Vincent Healthcare for their compassionate care.
A Memorial Service and viewing will be Nov. 7, 2 p.m. at the Heights Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 West Wicks, Billings.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you bring a dish to share to the services on Nov. 7.
In Darin's words: Paula you are the love of my life...I've got you babe.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.