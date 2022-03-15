Darla J. Emmons

In the early morning hours of March 9th, we are confident that Darla, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of many heard the words “Well done my good and faithful servant” when she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 82.

Darla was born, raised, and educated in Durango, CO. She received her BS in Education at Fort Lewis College in Durango. She taught elementary school at various schools throughout her early career. Darla was a loving and kind person who provided and still provides many individuals with the legacy of love and friendship. Her greatest sources of joy were the blessings of her relationships with her family and friends.

Darla's charmed adult life started with the marriage of Lloyd F. Emmons on Feb. 22, 1958. Together, Darla and Lloyd were blessed with three children (Nancy, Lindy & Steven) and enjoyed 46 years of matrimony until Lloyd's death in 2004. On Sept. 1, 2007, once again her charmed life provided her with the blissfulness of a devoted and loving marriage of 14 1/2 years to James K Reay. Together, Darla and Jim created a blended family with adult children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Darla is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Emmons, son Steven Emmons, stepson Bret Reay, sister Deena, and brother Wallace.

Darla is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jim Reay, daughters Nancy (Rich) DeVault, & Lindy (Duane) Schultz, stepson Brian (Robyn) Reay, stepson Brad Reay, stepdaughter- in- law Darby Reay, grandchildren Joshua (Ellen) Schmitt, Justin Schmitt, Katie (Kilian) DeVault, Jennifer (Aaron) Whitaker, step grandchildren Lynde (Charlie) Johnson, Aaron (Samantha) Reay, Austin Reay, Shandon Reay, Shaylond Reay, Shylor Reay, Shreane Reay, Justin Nottingham, Haylee Cole, 15 great grandchildren and her sister Sara Rosa.

Memorial services will be held in late May to accommodate family. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: RiverStone Health Hospice Services, 123 South 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101 Phone: 406.651.6500 Fax: 406.247.3303 Email: RSHhospice@riverstonehealth.org.