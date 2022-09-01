Darlene Ann Berg

A private family burial will be held for Darlene Berg on Wednesday, August 31, at The Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney, MT.

Darlene is under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. You may share your remembrances, condolences, and pictures with the family on the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Darlene passed away on Sunday, August 28, at her residence in Billings Heights, MT.

Darlene was born March 5, 1930 to Christian Edward and Helen Margaret Sanders Jacobson in Sidney, MT. She attended schools in Crane, Midway, Savage, Glendive, and Lambert, graduating from Sidney High School in 1948. She was married to Arnold Clifford Berg that same year. They had three children.

Traveling was always a favorite pastime, including visiting relatives, and adventuring to Cliff's Army reunions. Her weekly knitting club of fifty plus years and those friends meant a lot to her, as did her membership at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney. Sewing clothing for family and reading were also a major part of Darlene's life.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Helen Ann Litzsinger; son, Brian Lee (Peggy); special son, Terry Simonsen; daughter-in-law, Robin Bates Berg Shaffer; brothers: Charles (Jan) Jacobson and Roger Jacobson; sisters: Della Nielsen and Edna Tucker Black; grandsons: Josh Berg and Justis Berg of Oregon and Eric Berg and Christopher Berg of Billings; granddaughter, Leah (Andy) Weitz of Oregon; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Andrew, Layla, Beck, LeLand, and Calvin Weitz, and Cyrus, Bennet and Geronimo Berg; and fourteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff; son, Neil; parents, Chris and Helen Jacobson; infant twin sisters, Ella and Stella Jacobson; grandparents, Charles and Sarah Sanders and Andrew and Ane Kraig; granddaughter, Casey Berger; brother-in-law, Walter Berg; and twenty aunts and uncles.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Riverstone Hospice – especially nurses Danielle, Judy, and Christina; caregivers Jessica and Amber; and Chaplain Eric. We know you will forever remember that "Kings Go in the Corner".