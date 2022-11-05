Darlene Anne (Wohler) Larson

On October 3, 1944 in Lewistown, MT. Darlene was born 55 minutes after her twin brother David Allen the 6th of seven children born to Leo and Gladys Wohler Sr. The family moved to Billings in 1945 and the seventh child John was born. A larger home was now a necessity so the clan moved into the fabled historic home at 301 Clark Ave.

Unfortunately the family met tragedy on June 23, 1950 as father Leo's commercial flight from New York went missing over Lake Michigan never since located. It was faith that carried the family through those times.

Dar was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was confirmed in 1958. Sheattended Broadwater Elementary, Lewis and Clark Jr. High, Billings Senior High and graduated with the class of 1962. She attended Purdue University and graduated from (EMC) MSU-B in 1970.

Darlene worked for the city of Billings as the director of the Animal Control Division and for the Met Transit System. She received the MSU-B Outstanding Alumni award in 1992 for actions related to community services. Her love of animals led her to become a Senior Director of ASPCA.

Dar was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bobi and brother-law Dwight Galloway, her first husband James Cann and sister-in-law Margaret Larson. She is survived by her husband Gary Larson of New London, MN, her son Bryan Cann of Missoula, MT, and daughter Tiffany (Tom) (Larson) Smith of Seattle, WA, her siblings Leona (Charles) Barnes and Dorothy (Sidney) Sutherland both of Calder, ID, Leo (Diana) Wohler of Billings, MT, David Wohler of Carmel, IN, John (Linda) Wohler of San Antonio, TX.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 537 Grand Ave. Billings, MT at 11:00 am on November 21.