Mom, Grandma, Auntie Darlene Delores Lafontaine, 78, passed away at her home on March 12, 2020, with loved ones near by.

Darlene was born January 31st 1942 in Belcourt, North Dakota, to Fred and Elise Lafontaine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene was 'Mom', 'Grandma' to everyone. She was very caring and made sure you were fed and full before you left her house. She was a great cook and would share her ideas with anyone.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Odell Thacker, her son Clyde Moore Jr., and her grandson Alex Foster, her parents Fred and Elsie Lafontaine, her brother Eddie, sister Jeanette Lei and numerous other family.

Darlene was survived by an extra large family - her seven sons, two daughters, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her siblings, and the numerous other family.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Lafontaine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.