Darlene (Eisenmenger) Greenwood

Darlene Greenwood (Eisenmenger), 68, of Billings, MT died Monday, December 19, 2022 surrounded by her husband and two daughters at Mayo Clinic hospital in Phoenix, AZ following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Darlene was born August 25, 1954, in Marshall, MN to Alfred and Arlene Eisenmenger. She was raised on the family dairy farm and attended school in Lynd, MN graduating in 1972. Darlene met the love of her life, Thomas Greenwood at a wedding anniversary dance. They were married on June 8, 1973 in Minneota, MN and lived in Wilmer, MN while Darlene completed cosmetology school. They both felt called to find jobs in Montana in 1974 and have been Montana residents since. Together, Darlene and Thomas were blessed with two daughters.

Upon arriving in Billings, Darlene cooked for the St. John's Nursing Home. She also worked for the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Laurel Outlook, and Avon. She was determined to earn her college degree and balanced work, school, and motherhood while completing her Bachelors in Business from Eastern Montana College in 1986. Utilizing her degree, she worked for Hardee's and Alternatives Inc. retiring in 2012.

Retirement led to many adventures filled with family and friends in Arizona during the winter months and in Montana during the summer months. Darlene loved reading, camping, fishing, playing cards, traveling, and watching Jeopardy. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and attending large family gatherings in Minnesota.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas, daughter Mary with son-in-law Barrett Frizzell, grandchildren Elizabeth and Scott, daughter Angela with son-in-law Gary Weisbrich, grandchildren Maria, Matthew, Michael, Martin, and Marcus, her brother Donald, and three sisters Betty, Joan, and Jean. Darlene was preceded in death by her father Alfred, mother Arlene, and brother Leo.

Rosary at 9:30 am followed by funeral service at 10 a.m., Monday, January 23 at St George's Catholic Church in Apache Junction, AZ. She will be laid to rest in Billings, MT at Holy Cross Cemetery following a memorial service in June.