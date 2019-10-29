Darlene Elizabeth Marten, 58, passed away on Oct. 22, at Parkview in Billings. She was born on Apr. 24, 1961 in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Louise Glendenning. She is survived by children Russell and Stephanie Abrahams of Billings and Christina Marten on CA; five grandchildren; and brother Dave (Sherry) Glendenning. A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.
