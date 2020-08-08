× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Francis Nelson Von Bergen Foote passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, with her children by her side. ‘Nell,' as she was known to her friends, was born in Billings on July 16, 1937, to Arthur and Lucile Nelson.

She was a majorette at Billings Senior High and graduated in 1955. Later that year, she married Louis Keith Von Bergen and they moved to Lewistown. During those years, they had four children and, in 1967, the family moved to Billings. Thirteen years later, at the young age of 42, she was widowed due to a tragic accident.

As a single mother, she worked at H&R Block while raising her children. In 1986, she married John Foote and they moved to Sacramento, California. Darlene accepted a seasonal job preparing taxes at Laser 1040 in Billings, which led to our infamous January Christmas celebrations and Saturday night card games. In 2009, they moved back to Billings, where she continued her work for Laser 1040.

Darlene took up belly dancing in her late 40s and was a lifelong MSU Bobcats fan. She was a fierce patriot, proud to be an American and her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July.