Darlene Francis Nelson Von Bergen Foote passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, with her children by her side. ‘Nell,' as she was known to her friends, was born in Billings on July 16, 1937, to Arthur and Lucile Nelson. She was a majorette at Billings Senior High and graduated in 1955. Later that year, she married Louis Keith Von Bergen and they moved to Lewistown. During those years, they had four children and, in 1967, the family moved to Billings. Thirteen years later, at the young age of 42, she was widowed due to a tragic accident. As a single mother, she worked at H&R Block while raising her children. In 1986, she married John Foote and they moved to Sacramento, California. Darlene accepted a seasonal job preparing taxes at Laser 1040 in Billings, which led to our infamous January Christmas celebrations and Saturday night card games. In 2009, they moved back to Billings, where she continued her work for Laser 1040.
Darlene took up belly dancing in her late 40s and was a lifelong MSU Bobcats fan. She was a fierce patriot, proud to be an American and her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July.
Grandma ‘D,' as she was fondly known, enjoyed games, playing cards, gambling, and was very competitive. Most notably, she held the world championship title for Candy Crush. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows, ‘Survivor,' ‘Big Brother' and ‘Amazing Race.' Also, she loved to travel and relished having family over for her famous potato salad. Above all, her favorite times were those spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Von Bergen; her parents, Arthur and Lucile Nelson; and granddaughter Isabel Von Bergen.
She is survived by her husband, John Foote, her children Cheri Asay (Bob), Bradley Von Bergen, Shelly Seidel (Rob) and Wade Von Bergen (Lisa); her stepchildren, Gina Truhart, Roger Foote, Susan Kearney and Rick Foote; her grandchildren, Zachary, Jennifer, Whitney, Benjamin, Alyssa, Chelsea, Elise, Christian, Elaina, Brandon; as well as her great-grandchildren and her sister Nancy Powell.
Her death was due to multiple health issues, which were complicated by COVID-19.
The family plans a celebration of her life next summer.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
