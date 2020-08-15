Darlene Francis Nelson Von Bergen Foote passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, with her children by her side. ‘Nell,' as she was known to her friends, was born in Billings on July 16, 1937, to Arthur and Lucile Nelson. She was a majorette at Billings Senior High and graduated in 1955. Later that year, she married Louis Keith Von Bergen and they moved to Lewistown. During those years, they had four children and, in 1967, the family moved to Billings. Thirteen years later, at the young age of 42, she was widowed due to a tragic accident. As a single mother, she worked at H&R Block while raising her children. In 1986, she married John Foote and they moved to Sacramento, California. Darlene accepted a seasonal job preparing taxes at Laser 1040 in Billings, which led to our infamous January Christmas celebrations and Saturday night card games. In 2009, they moved back to Billings, where she continued her work for Laser 1040.