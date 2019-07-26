{{featured_button_text}}

Darlene (Kern) Wagner, passed away Tuesday, July 9, after a short battle with lung cancer. She enjoyed being around kids and loved her career at the school district. She enjoyed cooking and traveling with her late husband (of 52 years) Jerry.

Darlene leaves behind three sons, Barry (Debi), Blake (Beth), and Brady (Denise); five grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Wyatt, Landon, and Matthew; a sister, Sharon (David) and a brother, Harold (Debbie). She was preceded in death by her parents, Philipine & George Kern Jr., and by her husband Jerry.

Funeral services will be held at Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave on August 3 at 2 p.m. Graveside burial after reception at The Park City Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. Flowers and sentiments may be sent to 2516 McCormick Ln Billings 59102.

