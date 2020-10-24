Darlene Kraft, 73, of Billings passed away Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Lewistown, Montana, to Charles and Alice Taylor. She was married to the love of her life, Lee, who were married 49 years, and survived by two children Lee Jr. (wife Shelly) and Robin, two grandchildren Riley and Hailie, a brother Charlie of Lewistown and sister Gloria of Miles City.

Darlene was a true giver and overcomer. She taught first and second grade at at Pioneer Elementary. Teaching was one of her life's passions, as she enjoyed watching kids learn, and deeply loved all children. Darlene later obtained a master's degree in reading. After 24 years, Darlene retired to spend with her love and husband, Lee. They enjoyed every moment being together and spent their time in complete happiness. You could find them in nature taking pictures, walking Lake Elmo or searching the rivers for wildlife. They enjoyed fishing and taking trips. One of their favorite activities was going out to eat and spending time with their daughter Robin. They often went to festivals, galleries, and Sunday lunch together. They were the three amigos. Lee and Darlene loved visiting and spoiling their grandkids most of all in Utah.