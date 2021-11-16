Darlene L. Nauman

The lights have gone out for those who knew and loved Darlene. Darlene Louise Nauman passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at Billings Clinic, due to an injury sustained after a tragic fall in her home. Darlene was born on April 6, 1941, in Plentywood, to parents Lawrence and Fern Bakken. She followed her parents throughout Montana as her father updated his education at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and the University of Montana in Missoula. He taught in Montana and was the principal at various grade schools in Idaho. By this time, the family grew with the births of her brother, David, and her sister, Susan.
Darlene graduated from Billings Senior High School and from a local cosmetology school in Billings.
She married a local man and that marriage produced a daughter, Shelly. That marriage later ended.
In 1977, she met the love of her life, Irvin Nauman, which started 43 years of romance. Darlene was talented in many ways and marched to the beat of her own drum. She was beautiful inside as well as outside. During 43 years of marriage, she and Irv built and remodeled nine premium homes and Darlene did the interior design, to the envy of those who were fortunate enough to see them.
Darlene was a wonderful cook/chef and loved to entertain. Everything needed to be perfect, from the crystal glassware to the silverware. A remark was made during a dinner party: “This is a meal that I wish would never end.” Osso Buco was one of her specialties. Irv was never allowed to shop with her, as he held her up and complained about the cost.
Darlene was at the top of women's fashion, always wearing the latest styles. She owned and ran The Village Lady, an upscale ladies boutique. She had also worked in sales at the original Hart Albin and at Jason's Downtown in the ladies department. During that time, she also participated in fashion shows at various venues in Billings and really enjoyed dressing the models. She loved nice things and cars, especially the Lincoln Town Car, as it was her vehicle of choice.
Irv and Darlene traveled often. Later, they spent a number of years in the Pacific Northwest due to a job offer for Irv. This is where she shined, as she loved shopping at Frederick & Nelson, Macy's and Nordstrom. They also did the snowbird thing, but, much to their chagrin, all the people there were “old,” so that did not last long. When she and Irv returned to Montana, they continued building several new homes. Darlene never forgot who was responsible for the goodness: her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her faith.
Darlene is predeceased by her parents; her favorite uncle “Uncle Nano” and his wife Dora; brother-in-law Duane Wagner; and other uncles, aunts and cousins. Surviving is her husband, Irv; daughter Shelly and husband Kevin, grandchildren Keefe, Kiel, Megan and Matthew Kriskovich; daughter Lauri and husband Steve, granddaughter Terra Schilling; daughter Kandi and husband Howard Massey; brother David Bakken and wife Linda; sister Susan Wagner; and best friend Lavonne Ervin. She also leaves behind her precious little furry person, Kitty, who misses her very much.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel; St. Jude Children's Hospital; or Help for Homeless Pets.
Irv would like to thank all of the staff in the Intensive Care department and those on the fourth floor at Billings Clinic, who cared for her so wonderfully.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel. There will be an open casket viewing at 10 a.m. Following the ceremony, a light lunch will be served before processing to Mountview Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
