Darlene L. Nauman

The lights have gone out for those who knew and loved Darlene. Darlene Louise Nauman passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at Billings Clinic, due to an injury sustained after a tragic fall in her home. Darlene was born on April 6, 1941, in Plentywood, to parents Lawrence and Fern Bakken. She followed her parents throughout Montana as her father updated his education at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and the University of Montana in Missoula. He taught in Montana and was the principal at various grade schools in Idaho. By this time, the family grew with the births of her brother, David, and her sister, Susan.

Darlene graduated from Billings Senior High School and from a local cosmetology school in Billings.

She married a local man and that marriage produced a daughter, Shelly. That marriage later ended.

In 1977, she met the love of her life, Irvin Nauman, which started 43 years of romance. Darlene was talented in many ways and marched to the beat of her own drum. She was beautiful inside as well as outside. During 43 years of marriage, she and Irv built and remodeled nine premium homes and Darlene did the interior design, to the envy of those who were fortunate enough to see them.