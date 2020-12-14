Darlene Leigh Sannon

Darlene Leigh Sannon, age 86, of Billings died peacefully in her home on Dec. 12, 2020.

Darlene was born to Jesse and Mabel Leigh on Dec. 16, 1933 in Columbus, MT. She met her best friend Jack, on the school bus in Broadview. Jack and Darlene married in Nov. of 1950, and moved to Williamsburg, Virginia shortly thereafter while Jack served in Korea.

The couple returned to Montana, where they raised their five children. Darlene was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a Jill of all trades, including: baby whisperer, handyman, seamstress, cook, crossword whiz, golfer, quilter, artist, world traveler, award-winning race car driver, and the best Grandma in the whole wide world.